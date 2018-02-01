Imagine Dragons at Nomadic Live
Minneapolis Armory 500 South 6th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
Lead pipe rails will be replaced by velvet ropes. Hard-hatted architects will be swapped out for slim-suited bouncers. The Armory is back. Imagine Dragons are kicking the party off at the Minneapolis Armory as part of the Nomadic Entertainment Group's three-day, pre-Super Bowl concert series — Nomadic Live. Tickets $175.
Concert, Live Music, Party, Super Bowl Event