Illuminate the Lock: Returning the River
Upper Saint Anthony Falls Lock & Dam 1 Portland Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Returning the River tells the story of a young girl whose life is intrinsically linked to a paddlefish. Poetry, music, and narration accompany animated projections of the girl's waterlogged journey. The entire 49-foot Lock and Dam chamber will be used for this event, where audience members can hold water drawn up from below, and release it back into the river to make its way toward watery liberation. Free and open to the public.
