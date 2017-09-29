Illuminate the Lock: Part Two

Artist Andrea Carlson is lighting up the Upper Saint Anthony Falls Lock and Dam with her experimental artwork, The Uncompromising Hand. Using Spirit Island, a limestone island that once rested in the middle of the Mississippi, as inspiration, Carlson is bringing the lock wall to life with hand drawn animation telling the story of the island's historical past. Just your everyday, run-of-the-mill, 49-foot, illuminated live art exhibit in the middle of a river. Free.