Illuminate the Lock: Part Two

to Google Calendar - Illuminate the Lock: Part Two - 2017-09-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Illuminate the Lock: Part Two - 2017-09-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Illuminate the Lock: Part Two - 2017-09-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - Illuminate the Lock: Part Two - 2017-09-29 20:00:00

Upper Saint Anthony Falls Lock & Dam 1 Portland Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

Artist Andrea Carlson is lighting up the Upper Saint Anthony Falls Lock and Dam with her experimental artwork, The Uncompromising Hand. Using Spirit Island, a limestone island that once rested in the middle of the Mississippi, as inspiration, Carlson is bringing the lock wall to life with hand drawn animation telling the story of the island's historical past. Just your everyday, run-of-the-mill, 49-foot, illuminated live art exhibit in the middle of a river. Free.

Info
Upper Saint Anthony Falls Lock & Dam 1 Portland Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 View Map
Art, Special Events
to Google Calendar - Illuminate the Lock: Part Two - 2017-09-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Illuminate the Lock: Part Two - 2017-09-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Illuminate the Lock: Part Two - 2017-09-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - Illuminate the Lock: Part Two - 2017-09-29 20:00:00 to Google Calendar - Illuminate the Lock: Part Two - 2017-09-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Illuminate the Lock: Part Two - 2017-09-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Illuminate the Lock: Part Two - 2017-09-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - Illuminate the Lock: Part Two - 2017-09-30 20:00:00