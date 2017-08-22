Illuminate the Lock: Part Two
Upper Saint Anthony Falls Lock & Dam 1 Portland Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Artist Andrea Carlson is lighting up the Upper Saint Anthony Falls Lock and Dam with her experimental artwork, The Uncompromising Hand. Using Spirit Island, a limestone island that once sat in the Mississippi, as inspiration, Carlson will bring the lock wall to life with hand drawn animation telling the island's historical story. Just your everyday, run-of-the-mill 49-foot, illuminated live art exhibit in the middle of a river. Free.
