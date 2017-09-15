Illuminate the Lock: Part One
Upper Saint Anthony Falls Lock & Dam 1 Portland Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Artist Aaron Dysart is lighting up the Upper Saint Anthony Falls Lock and Dam with an Army Corps of Engineers-inspired light show, using the different pool heights and lockages to display shifting colors and atmospheric effects. Just your everyday, run-of-the-mill, 49-foot, illuminated live art exhibit in the middle of a river. Free.
