Illuminate the Lock: Part One

Upper Saint Anthony Falls Lock & Dam 1 Portland Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

Artist Aaron Dysart is lighting up the Upper Saint Anthony Falls Lock and Dam with an Army Corps of Engineers-inspired light show, using the different pool heights and lockages to display shifting colors and atmospheric effects. Just your everyday, run-of-the-mill, 49-foot, illuminated live art exhibit in the middle of a river. Free.

