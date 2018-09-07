If/Then

Buy Tickets

Lyric Arts 420 E. Main St., Anoka, Minnesota 55303

Following a divorce, city planner Elizabeth moves back to New York to begin her life anew. There, her best-laid plans collide with forces of chance and fate, and her journey is split in two: the story of "Liz," and the story of "Beth." If/Then's innovative exploration of life's infinite possibilities runs Thursday-Sunday from September 7-23 at Lyric Arts.

Info
Lyric Arts 420 E. Main St., Anoka, Minnesota 55303
Live Music, Theater
