If Your Walls Could Talk - House History Workshop

If you've lived in your house for while, it's natural to be curious the history of it. Head on down to the Hennepin History Museum and join house detective, Kathy Kullberg to learn about some tools you can use to find out all you need to know. It's one class that meets twice on the 21st and 28th, so you have some time to do your homework and then go over what you found. Admission is $40 for the public and $30 for museum members.