I AM Minneapolis! is a fashion celebration that includes music, food, drinks, activities, a shoe-judging prize with SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker at Mall of America, and a fashion show featuring local business and community "movers and shakers." For the first time, this Fashion Week Minnesota event will donate all of its ticket proceeds to Still Kickin, a local non-profit founded by Nora McInerny that benefits people with struggles and illnesses.

Suggested donation for tickets is $20.