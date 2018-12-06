Morgan Thorson with collaborators and Alan Sparhawk (LOW): Public Love
Walker Art Center 725 Vineland Place , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
For the Walker commissioned work, Public Love, Morgan Thorson and Alan Sparhawk teamed up to convert power into tenderness. Public Love will address the roles of consent and connection during a time of division. The choreographic talent of Thorson will merge with the music of Alan Sparhawk (LOW) to create an original experience. You have three chances to see it at the Walker. Tickets start at $28.
