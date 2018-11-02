Hot Funky Butt Jazz
Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
The Guthrie, in partnership with Interact Theater presents the curiously titled Hot Funky Butt Jazz. Three celebrated New Orleans' Jazz musicians are joined by a cast 50+ actors (with and without disabilities) to explore the art form's roots in the early 20th century. Touching on topics such as the marginalization of people of color and those with disabilities, this performance ultimately calls for inclusion and empowerment. Tickets are $9.
