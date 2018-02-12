Hops for Pops

to Google Calendar - Hops for Pops - 2018-02-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hops for Pops - 2018-02-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hops for Pops - 2018-02-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Hops for Pops - 2018-02-12 18:00:00

BUY TICKETS

Modist Brewing 505 N 3rd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

The Minneapolis Pops, known for their free summer concerts at Lake Harriet, are throwing a fundraising party featuring beer, food, live music, games, a silent auction, and a live auction. Auction items include Twins tickets, a cabin getaway at Strand Lake, and a chance to conduct the Pops. The guaranteed prize? Another summer of live music at Lake Harriet.

Info
Modist Brewing 505 N 3rd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 View Map
Benefits & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Live Music
BUY TICKETS
to Google Calendar - Hops for Pops - 2018-02-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hops for Pops - 2018-02-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hops for Pops - 2018-02-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Hops for Pops - 2018-02-12 18:00:00