Pig roast dinners, beer-paired appetizers, outdoor concerts, Vegas-style weddings, a legendary Beerfest breakfast, and more await attendees of the 8th annual Hopped Up Caribou Beer Festival. The dog-friendly fest of all things craft beer-related brings festival-goers to the Sawtooth Mountain Range for a chock-full weekend of events. Visit the Hopped Up website for schedule details and lodging arrangements.