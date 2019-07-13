Hopkins Raspberry Festival

to Google Calendar - Hopkins Raspberry Festival - 2019-07-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hopkins Raspberry Festival - 2019-07-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hopkins Raspberry Festival - 2019-07-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hopkins Raspberry Festival - 2019-07-13 00:00:00

Downtown Hopkins 8th Ave. N. & Mainstreet, Hopkins, Minnesota 55343

This suburban berry celebration is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year. There are the typical summer fair parades, games, fireworks and old cars—but Hopkins also tosses in a fishing competition and a running of the bulls that has a hilarious history you’ll have to hear from a local. Raspberry Royalty is just the cherry—or raspberry—on top of this week-long festival.

Info

Downtown Hopkins 8th Ave. N. & Mainstreet, Hopkins, Minnesota 55343 View Map
Festival, Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Hopkins Raspberry Festival - 2019-07-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hopkins Raspberry Festival - 2019-07-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hopkins Raspberry Festival - 2019-07-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hopkins Raspberry Festival - 2019-07-13 00:00:00