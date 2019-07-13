Hopkins Raspberry Festival
This suburban berry celebration is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year. There are the typical summer fair parades, games, fireworks and old cars—but Hopkins also tosses in a fishing competition and a running of the bulls that has a hilarious history you’ll have to hear from a local. Raspberry Royalty is just the cherry—or raspberry—on top of this week-long festival.
