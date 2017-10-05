Hoopla Train

Rushford Hall 2221 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418

Sod House Theater is pairing up with the Chmielewski Funtime Band for a vaudevillian-style show with live music, sketch comedy, and a talent show for the members of the community. If a "funtime band" isn't enough to win you over, come for the dance lessons an hour prior to the show. Tickets $10 for children, students, and seniors. $20 for adults.

Rushford Hall 2221 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418
Concert, Dance, Live Music, Theater
