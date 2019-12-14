Home for the Holidays
Minnesota Orchestra 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Warm your heart with stories told by narrator Kevin Kling accompanied by the Minnesota Orchestra led by Sarah Hicks. The ensemble artists include Christina Baldwin, Robert O. Berdahl, Greta Oglesby, and Huxley Westemeier. Experience narrative delving into unique Minnesotan traditions and the importance of family. Look out for a very special story of a lost mitten.
Tickets are $20-75.75.
