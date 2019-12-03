Holiday Gift Gallery
Minneapolis-based art and jewelry curator, Jella World Artist Collections, teams up with Art Resources Gallery for a holiday market inside the IMS gallery. The event takes a Picasso-style turn with a live painting demonstration by Tom Foty. Cross your fingers that the Jella piece or the Art Resources Gallery piece giveaways go home with you.
275 Market St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
Art, Shopping Event, Special Events