Holiday Experience Lounge by LAB
Galleria 69th St. & France Ave. S., Edina, Minnesota 55435
Local events and design brand, LAB, is providing three Sundays of festive fun at Galleria to amp up shoppers for the holiday season. Each day, the three-hour sessions features a different DIY gift. Put on your best holiday cheer and make a gift–or keep it for yourself, we won't tell–at Galleria, in front of Pottery Barn in the West Atrium. On November 24, get extra hygge and make a Scandinavian-inspired wall hanging. Complimentary painted portraits are also available. All activities are on a first come-first served basis.
Info
Shopping Event, Special Events, Workshop