Holiday Experience Lounge by LAB

Local events and design brand, LAB, is providing three Sundays of festive fun at Galleria to amp up shoppers for the holiday season. Each day, the three-hour session features a different DIY gift. Put on your best holiday cheer and make a gift–or keep it for yourself, we won't tell–in front of Pottery Barn in the West Atrium of Galleria. On December 15, finish decking your halls with a DIY glass tree ornament.

All activities are on a first come-first served basis.