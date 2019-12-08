Holiday Experience Lounge by LAB

Local events and design brand, LAB, is providing three Sundays of festive fun at Galleria to amp up shoppers for the holiday season. Each day, the three-hour session features a different DIY gift. Make something to give–or keep it for yourself, we won't tell–in front of Pottery Barn in the West Atrium of Galleria. On December 8, add woodsy vibes to any space with a DIY wooden bead garland. Flash Flood Portraits is also providing paintings of shoppers, so come in your best cheer gear.

All activities are on a first come-first served basis.