Join Galleria and Mpls.St.Paul Magazine to kick off the season in style with an entire weekend full of fabulous. There will be exclusive Galleria events, offers, giveaways, and more! The first 100 ticket purchasers will receive a Holi-Go-Fabulous gift bag!

Sessions include:

Beer + Books with Senior Food & Dining Editor, Stephanie March

Hot Gifts and Holiday Fashion Trends with Trend & Style Editor, Madeline Nachbar

Holiday Decor and Entertaining Trends with Mpls.St.Paul Home & Design Editor, Kelly Kegans, featuring Design and DIY experts, Erin Francois and Lea Johnson

Bubbles & Beauty Must-Haves with Senior Writer Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl, Makeup Artist & Product Guru, Fatima Olive

Holi-Go-Tea* with Westin Edina Galleria Hotel

*Requires separate ticket and fee

Special Home Decor Q&A with Brad and Heather Fox of HGTV’s ‘Stay or Sell’ and Home & Design Editor, Kelly Kegans