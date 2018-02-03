Holes 4 Heroes

Fishing For Life's H4H event brings together the sport we Minnesotans love with the ones who love us enough to protect our freedoms overseas. Military personnel and their families fish for free, but all are welcome to participate—every registration helps provide free fishing opportunities for those who have served our country. Military families: be sure to register in advance for the Hole of Honor, a special simulcast to troops overseas. Drop your lines on White Bear lake in front of the VFW.