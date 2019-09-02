Hmong Minnesota Day
Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
Hmong Day's theme this is year is OneHmong OneMinnesota. The aim to help promote unity and cultural understanding about and among the Hmong American community. The all-day event will include an opening ceremony, an America's Got Talent style talent hour, a cultural fashion show, and arts and crafts among many other activities.
