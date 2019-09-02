Hmong Minnesota Day

to Google Calendar - Hmong Minnesota Day - 2019-09-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hmong Minnesota Day - 2019-09-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hmong Minnesota Day - 2019-09-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - Hmong Minnesota Day - 2019-09-02 10:00:00

Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108

Hmong Day's theme this is year is OneHmong OneMinnesota. The aim to help promote unity and cultural understanding about and among the Hmong American community. The all-day event will include an opening ceremony, an America's Got Talent style talent hour, a cultural fashion show, and arts and crafts among many other activities. 

Info

Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108 View Map
to Google Calendar - Hmong Minnesota Day - 2019-09-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hmong Minnesota Day - 2019-09-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hmong Minnesota Day - 2019-09-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - Hmong Minnesota Day - 2019-09-02 10:00:00