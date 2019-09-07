Historical Walking Tour of 35W
Hennepin History Museum 2303 3rd Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Let the Hennepin History Museum and MN Department of Transportation take you through the history of 35W. Learn about Minneapolis' transportation needs and how they've evolved from the late 1950s. The tour will start at the museum, guided by a public historian. It's free, but just remember to register before heading out!
Info
Hennepin History Museum 2303 3rd Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404 View Map
Museums And Galleries