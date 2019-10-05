High Tea & Trends: A Road to Fashionopolis Event

Ridgedale Center 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305

Pinkies up for this London-themed fashion event in the Center Court at Ridgedale Center, hosted by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine Editor in Chief Jayne Haugen Olson, show producer Grant Whittaker, and Jodi Mayers & Style Partners. This pre-Fashionopolis event includes tea, a style show, and fashion illustrations, plus a chance to win London-inspired accessories from Ridgedale retailers. Bonus points for British hats!

This event is free and open to the public.

Ridgedale Center 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305 View Map
