Try to avoid reenacting that Friends episode with Chandler in the sauna when you take a post-yoga steam at Hewing Hotel Wellness Sundays. This self-care session is complete with yoga, guided sauna time, a dip in the rooftop pool, and bites from Tullibee, the Hewing's Nordic-inspired restaurant. These steamy sessions start in January and run on the second Sunday of each month through May.

Tickets are $95.