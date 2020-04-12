Hewing Hotel Wellness Sundays

to Google Calendar - Hewing Hotel Wellness Sundays - 2020-04-12 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hewing Hotel Wellness Sundays - 2020-04-12 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hewing Hotel Wellness Sundays - 2020-04-12 08:00:00 iCalendar - Hewing Hotel Wellness Sundays - 2020-04-12 08:00:00

Hewing Hotel 300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

Try to avoid reenacting that Friends episode with Chandler in the sauna when you take a post-yoga steam at Hewing Hotel Wellness Sundays. This self-care session is complete with yoga, guided sauna time, a dip in the rooftop pool, and bites from Tullibee, the Hewing's Nordic-inspired restaurant. These steamy sessions start in January and run on the second Sunday of each month through May.

Tickets are $95. 

Info

Hewing Hotel 300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 View Map
Special Events, Workshop
to Google Calendar - Hewing Hotel Wellness Sundays - 2020-04-12 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hewing Hotel Wellness Sundays - 2020-04-12 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hewing Hotel Wellness Sundays - 2020-04-12 08:00:00 iCalendar - Hewing Hotel Wellness Sundays - 2020-04-12 08:00:00