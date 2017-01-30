Henry and Alice: Into the Wild

Park Square Theatre 20 W. 7th Pl., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

Pro tip: When you're experiencing a major life change and are needing to figure things out, trading the summer cottage in for a camping trip fueled only by your copy of Camping for Dummies probably isn't the best idea. But when you're looking for a hilarious play about a mid-life crisis, it's perfect. Tickets $21 - $60. Click here for schedule of showtimes. 

Park Square Theatre 20 W. 7th Pl., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

