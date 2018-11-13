The Hello Sunshine x Together Live Tour is bringing a group of talented women to Minneapolis for a night of stories and conversation. The tour is "for and by intersectional, intergenerational women." Luvvie Ajayi, Sabrina Jalees, Priya Parker, CAM, Halima Aden, Sophia Bush and more will share their unique experiences with the audience. There will be music, laughter and maybe some tears at this heartwarming and enriching event. Celebrate diversity and individuality with a community of inspiring women at the Pantages Theatre.