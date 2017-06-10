Hello Kitty Cafe Truck at Ridgedale

Ridgedale Center 1-394 & Ridgedale Dr., Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305

Calling all Hello Kitty fans: the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will pull in to Ridgedale Center on Saturday peddling its cute pink treats—donuts, pink lemonade, and the like (the pricey sweets do come in pink souvenir bags). The truck will be parked at the East Entrance between Sears and Nordstrom, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. 

