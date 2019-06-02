Hearts of Our People: The Legacy, Relationships & Power of Native Women Artists
View often-overlooked Native American women's art in a first-of-its-kind exhibit.
The Minneapolis Institute of Art is celebrating often-overlooked Native American women artists in its newest exhibit, Hearts of Our People. View carefully cataloged paintings, artifacts, and clothing in a way that's never been done before.
Minneapolis Institute of Arts 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404 View Map
