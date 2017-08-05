HazelFest 2017

In the spirit of summer and recovery, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation hosts this day long outdoor music festival, dedicated to supporting individuals and families dealing with addiction. This year's event brings some well-known local names to the stage, like Lizzo, Har Mar Superstar, Communist Daughter and many others. Food trucks and family activities alongside recovery speakers and addiction activists bring fun and lightheartedness to a day dedicated to the recovery journey.

Hazelden Foundation 15251 Pleasant Valley Rd., Center City, Minnesota 55012 View Map

