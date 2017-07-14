Hazel & Rose Sidewalk Sale

Be uber-fashionable and feel extra good about it too. Hazel & Rose will be offering sustainable and ethical fashion up to 80 percent off at their Sidewalk Sale this weekend. Nothing on the sidewalk will be over $99, yes please! Since Hazel & Rose doesn't have its own sidewalk, the sale will be taking place inside they're store, as well as just across the hall, on the sidewalk outside of Stellar Hair Co. On Friday, the sale will take place from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.