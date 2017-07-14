Hazel & Rose Sidewalk Sale

Hazel & Rose 945 Broadway St. N.E.. Suite 220, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413

Hazel & Rose is taking its sustainable and ethical fashion outside for its first ever sidewalk sale. Look for racks outside Steller Hair Co. (and inside Hazel & Rose). Everything will be as much as 80 percent off, with nothing on the sidewalk priced higher than $99. Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 

Hazel & Rose 945 Broadway St. N.E.. Suite 220, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413 View Map
Fashion, Sales, Shopping Event
