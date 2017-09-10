Hazel & Rose Presents: Return to Form
Hazel & Rose 945 Broadway St. N.E.. Suite 220, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
For Fashion Week Minnesota, Hazel & Rose is hosting a discussion panel featuring new and heritage brands, including the designers behind Red Wing Heritage. Discussions will surround topics such as creating a brand legacy, combatting "fast fashion", and investing in community and women. There will also be a trunk show featuring the FW17 Red Wing Heritage Women’s collection.
Fashion, Special Events