Hazel & Rose Presents: Return to Form

Hazel & Rose 945 Broadway St. N.E.. Suite 220, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413

For Fashion Week Minnesota, Hazel & Rose is hosting a discussion panel featuring new and heritage brands, including the designers behind Red Wing Heritage. Discussions will surround topics such as creating a brand legacy, combatting "fast fashion", and investing in community and women. There will also be a trunk show featuring the FW17 Red Wing Heritage Women’s collection. 

Fashion, Special Events
