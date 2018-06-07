Haus of Love: A Vegan Fashion Event

Muse Event Center 107 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

Hosted by Herbivorous Acres -- a nonprofit farm sanctuary for rescued animals founded by the world's first all-vegan butcher shop, The Herbivorous Butcher -- Haus of Love is gearing up for its second annual event. The night will include a sustainable, eco-friendly, cruelty-free fashion show, music by DJ Jake Rudh, a selfie booth, comedy, and lots of tasty vegan treats. 

Tickets sales benefit Herbivorous Acres. Tickets range from $30 for general admission to $75 for VIP. 

Info
