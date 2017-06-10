Haunted Basement Fundraiser

Google Calendar - Haunted Basement Fundraiser - 2017-06-10 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Haunted Basement Fundraiser - 2017-06-10 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Haunted Basement Fundraiser - 2017-06-10 23:00:00 iCalendar - Haunted Basement Fundraiser - 2017-06-10 23:00:00

http://www.tempotickets.com/tikiagoregore

Squirrel Haus Arts 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406

Now an independent company, the Haunted Basement is gearing up to fundraise before their season starts. Being called the "anti-gala,' this low-key party offers fortune tellings, magic acts, and tons of freakish fun. Purchases will go to the Indiegogo campaign that makes the Haunted Basement so impressive each year.

Info

Squirrel Haus Arts 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406 View Map

Benefits & Fundraisers, Party

http://www.tempotickets.com/tikiagoregore

Google Calendar - Haunted Basement Fundraiser - 2017-06-10 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Haunted Basement Fundraiser - 2017-06-10 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Haunted Basement Fundraiser - 2017-06-10 23:00:00 iCalendar - Haunted Basement Fundraiser - 2017-06-10 23:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™