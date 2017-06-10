Haunted Basement Fundraiser
http://www.tempotickets.com/tikiagoregore
Squirrel Haus Arts 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406
Now an independent company, the Haunted Basement is gearing up to fundraise before their season starts. Being called the "anti-gala,' this low-key party offers fortune tellings, magic acts, and tons of freakish fun. Purchases will go to the Indiegogo campaign that makes the Haunted Basement so impressive each year.
Squirrel Haus Arts 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406 View Map
