Hats, Horses & High Tea
Scarborough Fair 2238 Carter Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
St. Paul neighborhood boutique Scarborough Fair, hosts a festival complete with local artists and handmade hats perfect for Easter, the Kentucky Derby and everything in between. This year's charity of choice (to which 10% of all sales will be donated) is This Old Horse, an organization dedicated to rescuing retired race horses. In honor of the organization, a miniature therapy horse will be on hand to help host the Scarborough party.
Info
