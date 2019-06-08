World Knit + Crochet Day: #HatNotHate
Mall of America 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425
Put on by the Crochet Store at the Mall of America for National Knit in Public Day, create a hat for a good cause. By knitting a blue hat, participate in the #HatNotHate campaign, where a goal of 25,000 blue hats will be distributed to schools across the country for National Bullying Prevention month in October.
The first 1,000 guests will get a gift bag with blue yarn and crafting supplies.
