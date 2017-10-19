Sling on some overalls, hike up your boots, and get ready for some quality time with a pitch fork. The Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River is hosting "Harvest Days" before the weather gets too cold, giving you one last opportunity to do some field work, load produce into a root cellar, and even participate in a "corn husking bee". Admission is free with the price of site admission ($12 for adults; $10 for seniors, veterans, and college students; $6 for kids ages 5-17, FREE for kids under 4).