Harry Potter Knit-a-thon
Northrup King Building 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
Celebrate the launch of online yarn shop Fiber to the People with this free event! Yarn aficionados of all ages are welcome to knit and watch Harry Potter (or just watch Harry Potter) with complimentary snacks and coffee. New knitters will be able to learn from on-site experts, while non-knitters can bring their own craft. A Fiber to the People pop-up shop will provide shoppers with all the yarn you could ever want.
Special Events, Workshop