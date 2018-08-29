Lin-Manuel Miranda's Alexander Hamilton-inspired rap-turned critically acclaimed Broadway powerhouse makes its Twin Cities debut. The soulful, hip-hop-infused telling of the Founding Father's life story joins eight other award-winning shows for the 2018-2019 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season. Season subscriptions go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased in person at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis), online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org, or by phone at (800) 859-7469 (SHOW).