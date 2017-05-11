Hairstyles & Handbags Event

For the second year in a row Lili Salon Spa is teaming up with local fashion businesses to raise money for charity. For just $15 attendees will get swag bags valued at $100, seats at a fashion show and a chance to win beautiful designer bags and savory treats. And, if you donate a gently used handbag, you get a blowout certificate for the next time you stop by Lili Salon. Last year they raised over $1,000 for our local Dress for Success shop, and aim even higher this time.