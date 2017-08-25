Habitation Furnishing + Design Sale

Habitation Furnishing + Design 4317 Excelsior Blvd. , Saint Louis Park, Minnesota 55416

This custom furniture sale happens twice a year and it's that time again! Habitation Furnishings + Design Sale will include 20 percent off all custom order goods including upholstery, art, and rugs. With only a few exclusions, every line on the floor will be included in the event.

