Habitation Furnishing + Design Sale
Habitation Furnishing + Design 4317 Excelsior Blvd. , Saint Louis Park, Minnesota 55416
This custom furniture sale happens twice a year and it's that time again! Habitation Furnishings + Design Sale will include 20 percent off all custom order goods including upholstery, art, and rugs. With only a few exclusions, every line on the floor will be included in the event.
Info
Habitation Furnishing + Design 4317 Excelsior Blvd. , Saint Louis Park, Minnesota 55416 View Map
Sales