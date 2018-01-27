Habitat for Humanity ReStore Sale
Habitat for Humanity ReStore 510 County Road D West, New Brighton, Minnesota 55112
Another year, another 50-percent-off-everything sale at Habitat for Humanity's ReStore locations in New Brighton and Minneapolis. Take home retro treasures for every room in your home, or stock up on materials for your next DIY project. Profits from resale of new and used building materials help support construction of additional Habitat homes in the Twin Cities.
