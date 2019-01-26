Habitat for Humanity ReStore 50% Off Sale
Habitat for Humanity ReStore 2700 Minnehaha Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406
Wake up early and bring along a truck and a friend to Habitat for Humanity's annual one-day sale. Everything (and they mean everything) in the store is marked 50%-off the sticker price. This is by far the biggest sale of the year. Come stock up all your household improvement needs, from lighting accessories to dining room tables and futons galore.
Sale takes place at both ReStore locations: New Brighton and Minneapolis.
