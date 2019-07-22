Guster

Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124

On their eco-friendly Campus Consciousness Tour, Guster performs a concert powered entirely with wind power. In addition, their biodiesel tour bus supports the environment, too. 

After performances at Radio City Music Hall, Guster is now performing as a part of the Minnesota Zoo's "Music in the Zoo" concert series, at the Sue McLean stage in the Weesner Family Amphitheater. 

Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124
