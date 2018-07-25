Guster
Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd. , Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124
25 years after the original three members of Guster met at college orientation, they're still going strong. Who knows if they'll dance on stage in KFC buckets or enter the amphitheater to the theme from The Price is Right (check their Wikipedia), but you can bet that they'll play "Satellite." Van William opens for Guster at the Weesner Family Amphitheater on July 25.
Info
Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd. , Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124 View Map
Concert, Live Music