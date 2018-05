The 121-year outdoor outfitter brand, Filson, is opening a new store in Galleria Edina. On May 12 and 13, the store will host a grand opening complete with free food and beer, as well as chances to win Filson products and a full day guided trip with Bob Mitchell's Fly Shop.

And don't miss the Filson-hosted trivia night at Surly Brewing Co. on May 6 at 7 p.m.