Grand Holiday Open House
Goodthings - White Bear Lake 2184 Fourth St., White Bear Lake, Minnesota 55110
Start checking off that long holiday shopping list at all seven locations of the GoodThings brand stores in White Bear Lake, Maple Grove, Grand Avenue St. Paul, and Linden Hills. Stuff even the pickiest stockings with unique gifts, home décor, jewelry, and clothing–yes, even that one person you can't ever find a gift for. Plus, enjoy snacks and drinks, holiday entertaining displays, and recipe ideas.
Info
