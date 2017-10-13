Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium

Google Calendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-13 10:00:00

Buy Tickets

SteppingStone Theatre 314 Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104

Not quite Andrew Lloyd Webber, but R.L. Stine will serve as an adequate substitute for kids 7-and-up. Based on Stine's popular children's book series, Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium chronicles Brooke and Zeke's unlikely encounter with an apparitional acquaintance. Tickets $10 - $16.

Info
SteppingStone Theatre 314 Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104 View Map
Live Music, Theater
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-13 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-13 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-14 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-14 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-14 15:00:00 iCalendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-14 15:00:00 Google Calendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-15 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-15 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-15 15:00:00 iCalendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-15 15:00:00 Google Calendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-10-19 19:00:00