Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium
SteppingStone Theatre 314 Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104
Not quite Andrew Lloyd Webber, but R.L. Stine will serve as an adequate substitute for kids 7-and-up. Based on Stine's popular children's book series, Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium chronicles Brooke and Zeke's unlikely encounter with an apparitional acquaintance. Tickets $10 - $16.
Info
SteppingStone Theatre 314 Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104 View Map
Live Music, Theater